Briton Ryan Lock mourned by Kurdish community

Kurdish mourners gathered at Heathrow Airport as the body of Ryan Lock arrived back in the UK on Saturday.

Mr Lock, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, went to Syria to fight against so-called Islamic State.

He died on 21 December during a battle for the IS group's stronghold of Raqqa, while fighting with the Kurdish forces known as the YPG.

Mr Lock, a chef, had travelled to Syria in August 2016 having told friends and family he was going on holiday to Turkey.