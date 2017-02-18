Jeremy Corbyn: Cuts to blame for social care crisis

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at what he calls a crisis in the social care system, saying people are dying because of choices made by the government.

Speaking at Labour's Local Government Conference in Coventry, Mr Corbyn said that cuts to local authorities had plunged councils into a state of emergency, because they'd had to cut billions of pounds from services to the elderly and disabled.

Last week, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt pledged that the government would address the pressures in the social care system.