Ray Woodhall survives 27 attacks after walking football

Father-of-three Ray Woodhall survived 27 heart attacks in 24 hours. He first became ill during a game of "walking football".

He was taken to hospital, where two stents were put in his main artery, but then he began to suffer multiple heart attacks.

The 54-year-old told 5 live he thought he had been asleep but had actually gone into arrest and had to be resuscitated:

“I was apologising to the staff for falling asleep and they said ‘you’ve not been asleep, we had to arrest you, you’d gone.’”

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Saturday 18 February 2017.