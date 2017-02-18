Domestic violence: Theresa May to oversee new law

Image copyright Thinkstock

Theresa May says she will directly oversee work on a new law to tackle domestic violence amid concerns victims are being let down by the legal system.

Downing Street said it was "unacceptable" some areas of England and Wales were putting more effort into tackling the problem than others.

The Domestic Violence and Abuse Act aims to address an inconsistency in the use of existing offences and measures.

Mrs May said tackling such abuse was a "key priority" for the government.

As home secretary, Mrs May introduced a new offence against controlling and coercive behaviour and domestic violence protection orders.

Domestic violence prosecutions and convictions have started to improve in recent years, and the prime minister said "no stone will be left unturned in delivering a system that increases convictions, and works better for victims".

Mrs May added: "Domestic violence and abuse is a life shattering and absolutely abhorrent crime.

"There are thousands of people who are suffering at the hands of abusers - often isolated, and unaware of the options and support available to them to end it.

"Given the central importance of victim evidence to support prosecutions in this area, raising public awareness - as well as consolidating the law - will prove crucial."

Downing Street said work on the legislation would be co-ordinated by the Home Office and Ministry of Justice, although other departments would be involved.

'Sea change'

Experts working with victims will also be invited to contribute ideas and proposals.

Charities and groups supporting victims welcomed the plans.

Image copyright PA Image caption As home secretary, Mrs May introduced several new measures on domestic violence

Women's Aid chief executive Polly Neate said there was "scope to make the legal framework surrounding domestic abuse clearer and more comprehensive", while the NSPCC called for the needs of affected children to be prioritised.

Refuge chief executive Sandra Horley said she hoped the new law "will bring the sea-change that is needed to give victims the protection they need and deserve".

Victims' Commissioner Baroness Newlove said: "These long awaited changes will ensure those vulnerable victims and survivors are listened to and that they feel able to come forward and speak out against their abusers."

Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders said: "A domestic abuse case is more likely to be prosecuted and convicted today than ever before.

"However, we know this crime is often under-reported and therefore any new initiative which encourages victims to come forward is to be applauded."