Plastic 'nurdles' found on 73% of UK beaches

Image copyright Natalie Welden Image caption These little round pellets have a name - nurdles

Almost three-quarters of beaches in the UK are littered with tiny plastic "nurdles", a survey suggests.

The lentil-sized pellets are used as a raw material to make plastic products. A search of 279 shorelines between Shetland and the Scilly Isles found 205 (73%) had industrial pellets on them.

They can cause damage to such wildlife as birds and fish, which eat them.

The survey results will be added to a government consultation on microplastics.

What's the problem?

Campaigners estimate that up to 53 billion of the tiny pellets escape into the UK's environment each year.

This happens during the manufacture, transport or use of plastic products.

The nurdles are often spilt accidentally into rivers and oceans or fall into drains where they are washed out to sea.

Experts warn nurdles can soak up chemical pollutants from their surroundings and then release toxins into the animals that eat them.

How easy is it to find a nurdle?

Image copyright Tracey Williams Image caption Many thousands of nurdles were found at Tregantle Cove in Newquay, Cornwall

The Great Winter Nurdle Hunt survey was carried out by 600 volunteers over a weekend in early February.

The largest number recorded were found at Widemouth Bay, Cornwall, where 33 volunteers collected some 127,500 pellets found on a 100-metre stretch of beach.

They are one of the main sources of "primary microplastics" - small pieces of plastic which have come from larger items broken down into little bits - in European seas.

What can be done?

Madeleine Berg of Fidra, a Scottish environmental charity which organised the hunt, said she was delighted so many people took part in the hunt - and says it shows that action is needed.

"Simple precautionary measures can help spillages and ensure nurdles don't end up in our environment," she said.

"We are asking the UK government to ensure best practice is in place along the full plastic supply chain, and any further nurdle pollution is stopped."

Fidra organised the nurdle hunt along with the Environmental Investigation Agency, Fauna and Flora International, Greenpeace, the Marine Conservation Society and Surfers Against Sewage.

The findings come after another campaign by Fidra, which saw Johnson & Johnson announce that their cotton buds will no longer have plastic stems.

As of this week, the multinational company will change their buds from plastic to paper in almost half the world's countries, including the whole of Europe, in an attempt to cut marine pollution.

Image copyright Fidra Image caption Johnson & Johnson's iconic blue cotton bud stems will no longer be made from plastic

Plastic stems are one of the most common items of litter found on UK beaches. They end up in our oceans after the cotton buds - which are not supposed to be flushed down the toilet - enter the sewage system.

Waitrose, John Lewis, Marks and Spencer and the Body Shop are among the brands already selling non-plastic cotton buds.

A further 10 retailers including Tesco, Boots and Mothercare have said they will change from plastic to paper stems by the end of 2017.