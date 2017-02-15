Rolf Harris faces sexual offences retrial

Image copyright PA

Former TV star Rolf Harris will face a retrial over three alleged sexual assaults and one new charge of indecent assault, a prosecutor at Southwark Crown Court has said.

Mr Harris has pleaded not guilty to the new charge.

Last week, a jury cleared him of three sexual assault charges but failed to return a verdict on four counts.

The 86-year-old will not face a retrial on one of the four counts that the jury could not reach a verdict on.

After deliberating for just under a week, the jury found Mr Harris not guilty of indecently assaulting a young autograph hunter on a visit to a Portsmouth radio station with her mother at the end of the 1970s.

He was also cleared of groping a blind, disabled woman at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London in 1977, and sexually assaulting a woman in her 40s after filming a TV show in 2004.

Judge Alistair McCreath discharged the jury from deliberating on the further four counts Mr Harris was accused of.

His retrial will take place on 15 May.