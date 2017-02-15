Jeff Astle's daughter: Dad's job killed him

A scientific study has suggested a link between head injuries and brain damage in former footballers.

Former England and West Brom striker Jeff Astle died in 2002 at the age of 59, having lived with dementia. A coroner found the condition was caused by repeatedly heading footballs.

Dawn, his daughter, tells Radio 4's Today programme that it is "unforgivable and indefensible" that dementia being caused by football wasn't taken seriously earlier as the evidence has always been there.