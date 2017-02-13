Liz Truss: No 'quick fix' to cut prison population

Image copyright PA

Prison numbers cannot be cut with "dangerous quick fix" solutions, the justice secretary has said.

Liz Truss said the growth of the prison population is down to more criminals serving time for violence and sex crimes.

She argued for early intervention and better reforming inside prisons, but not shorter sentences.

Her speech comes as secret filming for the BBC revealed chaos in one of the biggest prisons in the country.

Speaking to the Centre for Social Justice, Ms Truss said: "Reductions by cap or quota, or by sweeping sentencing cuts are not a magic bullet, they are a dangerous attempt at a quick fix."

Justice Secretary Liz Truss wants to cut prisoner numbers by reducing reoffending

The most recent figures put the population of inmates in England and Wales at 85,523 - an increase of almost 90% since the 1990s.

Of those, the Prison Reform Trust calculates an average of 20,000 prisoners are held in overcrowded conditions.

In 2016, 119 people killed themselves in prisons in England and Wales - the highest number since records began in 1978.

A BBC Panorama investigation, which involved secret filming in HMP Northumberland, has highlighted the scale of the problems facing prisons.

An undercover reporter discovered widespread drug use, a lack of control, door alarms that did not go off in one block and a hole in an internal security fence.

The Ministry of Justice said it would investigate the "extremely serious allegations" at the Acklington jail.

Undercover footage showed prisoners incapacitated by drugs

Ms Truss says targeting sexual offenders more effectively has increased the number of prisoners.

Since 2000, there has been a 140% increase in sex offenders being sent to prison and a 50% increase in the length of sentences for sex crimes.

Ms Truss said current sentence lengths "better reflect the severity" of certain crimes like domestic violence, rape and child abuse.

She argued prison numbers will go down through earlier intervention from the courts and if prisons get better at reforming offenders.

The current rate of re-offending within a year of conviction is 25.3%.

Ms Truss rejected calls to reduce the number of prisoners in England and Wales by half, warning such a move would be "reckless" and would "endanger the public".

She said: "We also need to get better at intervening earlier by giving our courts the right tools for reform.

"There can never be an excuse for committing crime but too often people end up in prison because our interventions to tackle problems like drug addiction or mental health issues don't work as well as they should.

"Community sentences are most effective when they tackle the problems that contribute to the offender's crime."

The justice secretary said the Prison and Courts Bill - due to be published this month - will "enshrine in law that reforming offenders is a key purpose of prison and that the Secretary of State has a responsibility for delivering it".

"This will usher in the biggest reform of our prisons in a generation. It will transform our prisons from offender warehouses to disciplined and purposeful centres of reform," she added.