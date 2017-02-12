A mother talks about walking 6,000 miles in memory of her daughter

A woman whose five-year-old daughter died from a rare illness has told BBC Radio 5 live how she finished a 6,000-mile walk in memory of her daughter.

Natalia Spencer walked around the British coastline to raise £138,000 for Bristol Children's Hospital, where her daughter died.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Ms Spencer said that the challenge gave her a purpose to live since her daughter’s sudden death.

"Her presence is with me every single minute in my life,” she said.

This clip is originally from 5 live Daily on Friday 10 February 2017.