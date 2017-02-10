Child refugees at risk of being killed says Justin Welby
10 February 2017 Last updated at 15:52 GMT
The Archbishop of Canterbury has intensified his criticism of the government's decision to restrict the numbers of child refugees coming to the UK under the so-called Dubs scheme.
Justin Welby told BBC Radio 4's World at One that many will now be vulnerable to exploitation and in some cases, death.
Speaking to Martha Kearney he said: "To leave the whole weight of this on Italy and Greece is deeply unjust".