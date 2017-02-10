What is it like being an Afghan child refugee?
10 February 2017 Last updated at 14:06 GMT
Campaigners are challenging the government's handling of the arrival of unaccompanied child refugees from Europe at a High Court hearing.
On Wednesday, the government ended the Dubs amendment scheme, which required the Home Office to allow some of the most vulnerable unaccompanied children stranded in Europe into the UK.
But what is it like for those children? We heard from three young men who travelled to the UK as children.