In this clip, watch as Polly Gibson retells the story of her ‘love’s dream’ wedding day to husband Joe Minogue.

The couple, who both have Down's Syndrome married in 2016 in front of 200 friends and family members.

"WedFest" featured a unicorn throne and singing waiters as well as a three-tiered sprinkle cake.

“It feels like love’s dream," says Polly. “The best thing in the whole wide world.”