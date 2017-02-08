Tara Palmer-Tomkinson - the ultimate It girl in pictures

  • 8 February 2017
  UK

The classic "It girl", Tara Palmer-Tomkinson spent much of her life facing a camera lens.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson in a yellow Lamborghini Murcielago, as she arrived for the Philip Treacy fashion show in London on 16 February 2006 PA

    Tara Palmer-Tomkinson - first identified as an It girl on a Tatler magazine front cover - was a firm favourite of event organisers and newspaper photographers because, whatever the occasion, she was ever-willing to throw on her best dress, flash her best smile and add a touch of glamour to proceedings.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson on 25 November 2003 PA

    While the term “It girl” originally dated from 1927, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson (often shortened to TPT) embodied a new generation of socialites whose antics and pictures at London’s most exclusive clubs and events helped to fill and expand newspaper gossip columns from the 1990s onwards. And Tara was among the best connected – from a wealthy family with real connections to royalty.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson with Prince Charles, 27 October 2003 PA

    Tara was born in Hampshire in 1971. Her father Charles Palmer-Tomkinson is a wealthy landowner and philanthropist and her mother Patti is a former model. Prince Charles is a good friend of the family and was once photographed sharing a strictly platonic kiss with Prince Charles at Kloster's ski resort in Switzerland.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, aged 16, holding family pet Wellington in 1988 PA

    Tara grew up in Hampshire and attended Sherborne School for Girls before a short stint working at Rothschild bank in London. Here she is pictured aged 16 with family pet Wellington.

  • The Prince of Wales with Prince Harry, joined in a ski lift by (left to right) Santa with her sister, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, on the way up the Gotschnabahn ski runs above Klosters, Switzerland, 1997 PA

    Throughout her life, Tara (pictured second left with her sister Santa, Prince Charles and Prince Harry) remained loyal to the Royal Family and was a regular guest on ski-ing holidays. But she was never indiscreet about the times she spent watching the young princes William and Harry grow up.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson BBC

    While her life as a London socialite in her early 20s was being documented in her own Sunday Times column, it was accompanied by a growing problem with cocaine use. It all came to a head with an appearance on the Frank Skinner Show in 1999, in which she slurred her words, struggled to remember her host's name and asked him "Are you married or are you single and what are you doing later?". The TV appearance was quickly followed by a spell in rehab.

  • Piers Morgan and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson on TV show 'Tabloid Tales', 2004 BBC

    She discussed her many low moments during a memorable, but searingly honest, interview with Piers Morgan for his TV show Tabloid Tales.

  • Tony Blackburn and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson on 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' in 2002 Rex Features

    Redemption came in an unlikely setting for a glamorous girl-about-town. She flew to the Australian jungle in 2002 to take part in the first series of ITV's new show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Her sense of fun helped her become such a hit with viewers that she came second only to Tony Blackburn.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson models a 'Cantonese Spring Onion' skirt and bodice on behalf of Walkers Crisps PA

    Tara was back on top again and flavour of the month once more - landing a fun modelling assignment showing off the "Cantonese Spring Onion" skirt and bodice for Walkers Crisps

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson during a photocall in London, to launch the 2001 Fish and Chip Shop of the Year on 16 July 2001 PA

    All kinds of events were given a touch of TPT glamour, including the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year awards.

  • (L-R) Tricia Penrose, Angellica Bell, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Mel Giedroyc performing on "Comic Relief Does Fame Academy" on Sunday 11 March 2007 BBC

    Having been a big music fan all her life, Tara was given the chance to show a long-hidden talent when she competed on Comic Relief Does Fame Academy. She is seen here performing a group number with Tricia Penrose, Angellica Bell and Mel Giedroyc.

  • (L-R) Colin Murray, Tricia Penrose, Shaun Williamson and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson up for eviction in the semi-final of "Comic Relief Does Fame Academy" in March 2007 BBC

    And the series ended in triumph for Tara as she beat Colin Murray, Tricia Penrose and Shaun Williamson in the final. Finally the classic "It girl" had become a Hit girl.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson at a rehearsal with the National Symphony Orchestra on 8 February 2000 PA

    Having previously performed with the National Symphony Orchestra, she made a bid for pop stardom at the age of 40, writing her own single 5 Seconds. She performed the plaintive love song live on Loose Women but it did not make the charts.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, left, and her family arriving at Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's service of Prayer and Dedication at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on 9 April 2005 AP

    Through all her ups and downs, she remained close to her godfather and was among a select number of guests when Prince Charles married Camilla in Windsor in 2005.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and her sister Santa Sebag-Montefiore arriving to attend the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 PA

    By the time of Prince William's wedding to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey, Tara - pictured with her sister Santa - was confident enough to wear an outfit she had designed herself. Four years later, she launched her own fashion line, Desiderata London.

  • Tara Palmer-Tomkinson at the wedding of Lady Melissa Percy to Thomas van Straubenzee at St Michael's Parish Church in Alnwick, 22 June 2013 AP

    She revealed in late 2016 that she had been receiving treatment for a brain tumour since the start of the year. Several months later, she was found dead at her home.

