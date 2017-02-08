Tara Palmer-Tomkinson - the ultimate It girl in pictures
The classic "It girl", Tara Palmer-Tomkinson spent much of her life facing a camera lens.
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson - first identified as an It girl on a Tatler magazine front cover - was a firm favourite of event organisers and newspaper photographers because, whatever the occasion, she was ever-willing to throw on her best dress, flash her best smile and add a touch of glamour to proceedings.
While the term “It girl” originally dated from 1927, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson (often shortened to TPT) embodied a new generation of socialites whose antics and pictures at London’s most exclusive clubs and events helped to fill and expand newspaper gossip columns from the 1990s onwards. And Tara was among the best connected – from a wealthy family with real connections to royalty.
Tara was born in Hampshire in 1971. Her father Charles Palmer-Tomkinson is a wealthy landowner and philanthropist and her mother Patti is a former model. Prince Charles is a good friend of the family and was once photographed sharing a strictly platonic kiss with Prince Charles at Kloster's ski resort in Switzerland.
Tara grew up in Hampshire and attended Sherborne School for Girls before a short stint working at Rothschild bank in London. Here she is pictured aged 16 with family pet Wellington.
Throughout her life, Tara (pictured second left with her sister Santa, Prince Charles and Prince Harry) remained loyal to the Royal Family and was a regular guest on ski-ing holidays. But she was never indiscreet about the times she spent watching the young princes William and Harry grow up.
While her life as a London socialite in her early 20s was being documented in her own Sunday Times column, it was accompanied by a growing problem with cocaine use. It all came to a head with an appearance on the Frank Skinner Show in 1999, in which she slurred her words, struggled to remember her host's name and asked him "Are you married or are you single and what are you doing later?". The TV appearance was quickly followed by a spell in rehab.
She discussed her many low moments during a memorable, but searingly honest, interview with Piers Morgan for his TV show Tabloid Tales.
Redemption came in an unlikely setting for a glamorous girl-about-town. She flew to the Australian jungle in 2002 to take part in the first series of ITV's new show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Her sense of fun helped her become such a hit with viewers that she came second only to Tony Blackburn.
Tara was back on top again and flavour of the month once more - landing a fun modelling assignment showing off the "Cantonese Spring Onion" skirt and bodice for Walkers Crisps
All kinds of events were given a touch of TPT glamour, including the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year awards.
Having been a big music fan all her life, Tara was given the chance to show a long-hidden talent when she competed on Comic Relief Does Fame Academy. She is seen here performing a group number with Tricia Penrose, Angellica Bell and Mel Giedroyc.
And the series ended in triumph for Tara as she beat Colin Murray, Tricia Penrose and Shaun Williamson in the final. Finally the classic "It girl" had become a Hit girl.
Having previously performed with the National Symphony Orchestra, she made a bid for pop stardom at the age of 40, writing her own single 5 Seconds. She performed the plaintive love song live on Loose Women but it did not make the charts.
Through all her ups and downs, she remained close to her godfather and was among a select number of guests when Prince Charles married Camilla in Windsor in 2005.
By the time of Prince William's wedding to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey, Tara - pictured with her sister Santa - was confident enough to wear an outfit she had designed herself. Four years later, she launched her own fashion line, Desiderata London.
She revealed in late 2016 that she had been receiving treatment for a brain tumour since the start of the year. Several months later, she was found dead at her home.