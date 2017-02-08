Katie Price says child abuse influenced glamour career choice

Image copyright Loose Women/ITV Image caption Katie Price on Loose Women: "Being a glamour model is a trade for men"

TV star Katie Price has said a sexual assault at the age of seven influenced her decision to become a glamour model.

Price, 38, told ITV's Loose Women that being a victim "led to me dressing provocatively" and go into modelling.

She appeared on the show as a guest alongside Karen Danczuk, who was raped by her brother when she was a child.

Price, who gained fame in the 1990s as her former alter-ego Jordan, previously spoke about a rape claim in 2009.

After leaving school, Price began training as a nurse but turned to glamour modelling instead, she told Loose Women on Wednesday.

Image copyright Loose Women/ITV Image caption Price appeared on the show alongside rape victim Karen Danczuk

"You could be all sexy," she said. "Being a glamour model is a trade for men, so it was like, you can look at me but you can't touch me."

Hosts Ruth Langsford, Saira Khan and Janet Street-Porter asked how the assault had affected her life.

"I say it hasn't affected me but it must deep down," she said, adding that the assault "absolutely" impacted her choice of career which had given her a sense of control.

In 2009, Price told Piers Morgan on chat show, Life Stories, that "some weirdo" had attacked her in a park.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Price told Piers Morgan in 2009 "some weirdo" had attacked her

She added on Loose Women: "I've never gone into actual detail about what he did.

"I've been abused and raped since then, I'm not going to say who."

Price has previously said she was raped by a ''famous celebrity'' in a magazine column published eight years ago.

At the time, she said she had no plans to make a formal complaint and would "absolutely never" name the celebrity.

Mrs Danczuk, whose brother Michael Burke was jailed for 15 years in December, said: "Mentally I feel like I'm ready to move on".

She added: "At the same time I can be washing the dishes or walking to school with my boys and get flashes in my head."