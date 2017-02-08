Rolf Harris cleared of sex assault charges

Image copyright PA

Former TV star Rolf Harris has been cleared of three sex assault charges.

The jury at Southwark Crown Court failed to return a verdict on four other counts.

Harris, who found success with novelty pop hits and on children's TV, made no reaction when the not guilty verdicts were read out.

The 86-year-old is currently in jail after a 2014 trial saw him convicted of 12 sex offences against four females, including a girl under 10.

After deliberating for just under a week, the jury found Harris not guilty of two indecent assaults and one sexual assault.

Judge Alistair McCreath discharged them from deliberating on the further four counts he was accused of.

The prosecution team asked for a week to decide if they will apply for a retrial.