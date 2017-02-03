Ex-Sheffield City Council boss Roger Dodds jailed for sex abuse

A BBC News investigation has revealed how Sheffield City Council failed to stop an employee, a predatory sex offender, from abusing his victims in council offices over two decades.

Roger Dodds has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The council was first told about the allegations against Dodds back in 1981 - but didn't inform the police.

Years later, following further allegations, they allowed him to take early retirement with an enhanced pension.

Michael Buchanan reports.