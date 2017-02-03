Iceberg lettuces rationed as vegetable crisis hits supermarkets

Image copyright Thinkstock

Supermarket giant Tesco has rationed customers to three iceberg lettuces per visit - blaming "availability issues" for a shortage in UK stores.

It said bad weather in Spain had caused the problem, but that it was working with suppliers to resolve the issue.

Morrisons has also limited shoppers to three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces, the Daily Mail said.

It follows a UK courgette shortage last month, after wet and cold weather in southern Europe devastated crops.

Customers have posted photographs on social media sites of empty lettuce shelves in Tesco stores, alongside signs asking them to limit lettuce purchases.

One notice reads: "Due to continued weather problems in Spain there is a shortage of iceberg lettuce.

"To protect the availability to all our customers, we are limiting bulk purchases to three per person. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Difficult harvest

A Tesco spokesperson said its supermarkets were experiencing "some availability issues" and had introduced the limit to ensure its stores did not run out of some products.

A Morrisons spokesman told the Daily Mail it had introduced a cap to stop local businesses and restaurateurs buying up all of its stock.

"As a result of the fact that the Spanish harvest has been very difficult this year, we have just about enough coming in to supply our customers," a spokesman for the supermarket said.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury's told the paper it was working with suppliers "to maintain supply for our customers".

Last month fruit and vegetable wholesaler Nick Padley told BBC News that more than 90% of Europe's iceberg lettuce came from one small region in south-east Spain.

He said: "There's a gap of about six weeks on iceberg lettuce, nothing is coming from Spain for six to eight weeks.

"Our supplier is now going to be bringing in iceberg from America which is obviously costing more. It's a tough time."

The supply of other vegetables, including aubergines, tomatoes, broccoli and peppers, grown in Europe is also down.

'Perfect storm'

Experts say a combination of flooding, cold weather and poor light levels in southern Europe created a "perfect storm" for bad growing conditions.

Spain's south-eastern Murcia region supplies 80% of Europe's fresh produce during the winter.

However, after suffering its heaviest rainfall in 30 years, only 30% of Murcia's growing fields have been useable.

The effects of shortages are particularly pronounced in Britain, which imports an estimated 50% of its vegetables and 90% of its fruit.