'The land beneath my home was sold'

3:34
23 October 2016
2 February 2017 Last updated at 06:57 GMT
Property developers are selling the land that thousands of homes are built on, without the knowledge of the people who bought those houses.
This process is legal and makes property developers millions of pounds each year, but leaves the homeowners in an uncertain position.
James Longman reports for the Victoria Derbyshire programme.
