Dad of crash victim meets driver who fell asleep at the wheel

A father whose son was killed in a motorway pile-up has met with the lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

Nic Tweddell’s son, Toby, was 25 when the accident happened in August, 2006. The case against Colin Wrighton was dropped before it went to trial after he was found to be suffering from sleep apnoea.

The two men are now raising awareness of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA); a condition caused when a person’s airway is obstructed during sleep.

Nic and Colin were brought together by BBC Radio 5 live’s Drive programme as part of a week-long focus on sleep and sleep disorders.