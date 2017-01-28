Princess Diana: Princes commission statue 20 years after her death

Image copyright PA

A statue of Princess Diana has been commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, 20 years after her death.

The two princes said that "the time is right to recognise her positive impact" with a permanent statue.

The sculpture will be erected in the public grounds of her former residence, Kensington Palace.

A sculptor has yet to be chosen but a spokesperson said work on the artwork would begin soon.

'Reflect on legacy'

Princes William and Harry said in statement: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

"Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

The Queen has said she "supports" her grandchildren commemorating Princess Diana.

Image caption The sculpture will be erected in the public grounds of Kensington Palace, which was the centre of public tributes to "the people's princess" in 1997

The announcement comes after Prince William said his mother's death made him "very angry".

The rare admission was made during a visit to a London bereavement centre.

The Princess of Wales died on 31 August 1997 in a car crash in Paris, when the Duke of Cambridge was 15 and his brother was 12.

Her death led to an international public outpouring of grief, marked by millions of tributes being left at royal residences for many months.

It is thought her funeral was watched by 2 billion people worldwide.

In July 2016, Prince Harry said he did not talk about his mother's death "for the first 28 years of my life".

'National monument has been a long time coming' Peter Hunt, Royal Correspondent

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince William and Prince Harry will be using their wealth - and that of others - to erect the statue

This national monument to the wife of one future king and the mother of another has been a long time coming.

The Queen Mother statue was unveiled seven years after her death.

Some of Diana's friends have argued it would be difficult to capture the princess in stone.

Others have questioned whether the failure to do so was more a reflection of establishment ambivalence towards what Diana represented.

Until now, the main memorial has been a fountain in London's Hyde Park.

For its supporters, the granite structure embodies the princess's spontaneity.

Its critics have likened it to the outflow from a power station.

As children, Prince William and Prince Harry watched as controversy surrounded the building of this fountain.

As adults, they're using their wealth - and that of others - to erect a statue of their mother.

The statue will be the fourth London-based monument dedicated to Princess Diana, and will be close to the Princess Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park, and the memorial garden close to Kensington Palace.

An artist will be chosen by a committee of six people, which includes Diana's sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Image caption The Princess Diana Memorial Fountain, unveiled in 2004, has been the main memorial to the former Princess of Wales

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death will be commemorated by Earl Spencer, her brother, with a host of exhibitions at the family's home in Althorp.