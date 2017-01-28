Eurovision: X Factor singer Lucie Jones to represent UK

Media caption Lucie Jones - Never Give Up On You

Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones has been named as this year's Eurovision song contest entry.

Jones will sing Never Give Up On You when she represents the UK at the competition in Kiev, Ukraine in May.

The song was co-written by Emmelie de Forest, the Danish singer-songwriter who won the song contest in 2013.

Jones won a live voting programme on BBC Two on Friday night, where she competed against five other former X Factor contestants.

Jones, who came eighth on X Factor in 2009, was in tears as host Mel Giedroyc revealed the result.

"I can't believe you picked me - thank you so much", she said.

Image caption Mel Giedroyc named Jones as the winner of Eurovision: You Decide on Friday

The Welsh singer later tweeted: "Completely overwhelmed and so surprised. Tonight's been one of the best nights of my life."

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli were judging the performances on Eurovision: You Decide, broadcast from London's Hammersmith Apollo.

Jones fended off competition from fellow X Factor stars including Danyl Johnson, who featured alongside Jones in the 2009 series, as well as Salena Mastroianni, Nate Simpson, Holly Brewer, and Olivia Garcia.