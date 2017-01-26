Prison suicides rise to record level in England and Wales

Image copyright PA

A record number of people killed themselves in prisons in England and Wales in 2016, figures show.

The Ministry of Justice said there were 119 self-inflicted deaths - 29 more than the previous year and the highest number since records began in 1978.

It also reported a record high of 37,784 self-harm incidents and 25,049 assault incidents.

Justice Secretary Liz Truss said the figures were "very serious", but she was dealing with the problem.

She said the government was investing an extra £100m into the prisons estate, as well as hiring 2,500 more officers.

Last year thousands of staff walked out in protest over health and safety concerns, amid claims that the system was "in meltdown", while a number of serious disturbances erupted in jails.

The figures show that in the 12 months to September 2016 there were:

354 deaths in custody, a record overall number for deaths and up by about one-third on the previous year

Three apparent homicides, which was down from a record high of eight in 2015

Nearly 70 assaults in jails every day - with the number of serious attacks up by 28% on the previous year

6,430 assaults on staff - up 40% on the previous year. Of these, 761 were classed as serious

Deborah Coles, director of the charity Inquest, said its work with inmates' families showed first-hand the traumatic cost deaths in custody inflicted on bereaved family members.

She said the prison estate was a "broken system" that was unable to deal with inmates' problems, such as mental and physical ill health, addictions and poverty.

Ms Coles added: "Inquest after inquest highlights the same systemic failures.

"Countless investigations, prison watchdog reports and reviews recommend solutions to protect the health and safety of staff and prisoners that are systematically ignored".

The number of self-inflicted deaths in 2016 was double the number of 2012.

Meanwhile, the MoJ said the rise in assaults had coincided with major changes to the prison regime, operating arrangements and culture in prisons over the last five years.

It added: "For example, restructuring of the prison estate including staff reductions, which have reduced overall running costs, and an increasing awareness of gang culture and illicit psychoactive drugs in prisons.

"As well as the dangers to both physical and mental health, trading in these illicit drugs can lead to debt, violence and intimidation."

Ms Truss said she had taken "immediate action" to stabilise the prison estate by tackling the drugs, drones and phones that undermined security.

She added: "These are long-standing issues that will not be resolved in weeks or months but our wholescale reforms will lay the groundwork to transform our prisons, reduce reoffending and make our communities safer."

The new figures follow calls from prison governors in October for an independent public inquiry into the increase in violence and suicides in jails in England and Wales.