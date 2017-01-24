Cadbury Premier League child health partnership criticised

Image copyright PA Image caption The partnership will come into play at the start of the 2017/18 season

A partnership between the Premier League and Cadbury has been criticised by health campaigners, who called it "little more than a marketing ploy".

The football league and the confectionery giant have teamed up to promote healthy lifestyles to schoolchildren in a three-year deal.

Cadbury said it would "help educate people" on nutrition, healthy eating and exercise.

But critics said chocolate should not be associated with healthy lifestyles.

The scheme is an extension to a community programme called Health for Life, which works with 60,000 children to encourage them to be healthy.

New sessions will be added from the start of the 2017/18 season when Cadbury becomes a partner of the league.

'Laden with sugar'

National Obesity Forum spokesman, Tam Fry, said: "If the sponsorship meant that a host of kids would be encouraged to exercise and kick footballs to kingdom come, but didn't come near a bar of chocolate, the forum might regard it as money well spent.

"But since the Premier League is rich enough to do this on its own anyway, and Cadbury could be looking at a downturn in the confectionery market, we regard this as little more than a marketing ploy."

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Critics say chocolate should not be associated with healthy living

The pairing has also drawn criticism from Action on Sugar.

Nutritionist and campaign manager for the group Jennifer Rosborough said: "Whilst we fully support initiatives geared to promoting healthy lifestyles for children, chocolate, which is laden with sugar, should be an occasional treat and not associated with healthy living.

"Companies should choose their partnerships more responsibly."

Cadbury was also criticised when it became one of the sponsors for the London 2012 Olympics.

The confectioner said the partnership with the league would "inspire school pupils about healthy lifestyles".

A spokeswoman said: "We know we have a responsibility, along with the rest of the food industry, to help address public health concerns. That's why we are planning significant community activity to help educate people on the role of nutrition, healthy eating and exercise.

"While we have already seen great success from the Health for Life scheme, we feel that through this partnership with the Premier League we will be able to make a bigger impact together."

The BBC contacted the Premier League for a response but has not received a statement.