Tunisia beach attack 'like an execution', survivor tells

Image caption Thirty of the 38 people killed by a gunman on a Tunisian beach were British

A British survivor of the massacre at a Tunisian resort in 2015 hid behind a sun lounger as tourists were "executed" by the gunman, an inquest has heard.

Simon Greeves wept as his statement was read at the inquests into the 30 British deaths, during the first day of witness testimonies.

"People were screaming and running towards the gate to the hotel and into the sea to seek safety," he recalled.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people in total in June 2015.

The attack, at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba, near Sousse, was the deadliest on Britons since the 7 July 2005 London bombings.

Mr Greeves, who had been on holiday with his wife, said in the statement read out by a lawyer that he had seen Rezgui kill a person on a sun lounger with a single shot "like an execution".

He said Rezgui "appeared very calm and looked like he knew exactly what he was doing".

He added: "My only thought was to get to my wife. I had no other thoughts."

Media caption Tunisia inquest shown police map of killer's spree

The hearing, being held at London's Royal Courts of Justice, briefly paused as Mr Greeves began to get upset.

He said he initially thought the gunshots were firecrackers: "I don't know the number of shots but it was a hell of a lot."

The inquests, which began on 16 January, have so far questioned whether the UK Foreign Office and travel company TUI did enough to protect British holidaymakers in Tunisia.

'I assumed we would be safe'

Mark Hornby, who booked a last-minute holiday at his local Thomson shop, told the court that his travel agent did not say Tunisia was a terror risk.

"I assumed we would be safe," he said in a statement read out on his behalf.

At the time, the Foreign Office warned that "further attacks are possible" in the country, following shootings at a museum in the capital city of Tunis four months earlier.

Mr Hornby also told the court that there was "no security at all" at the front of the hotel and area around the hotel, despite the area being a known terror risk.

"It was easy to walk into another hotel, there was no one checking you," he added.

In a previous hearing, the hotel's former manager said that four unarmed guards manned the Riu Imperial Marhaba resort, where the gunman launched his attack from the beach before entering the hotel.

The court also heard that local security forces "wasted time" before responding to the attack near Sousse.

Rezgui was shot dead by police about an hour after the attack, which began at about midday on Friday 26 June 2015.