Richard Ratcliffe: 'We don't know how Nazanin is'

A court in Iran has rejected an appeal against a five-year prison sentence given to a woman with dual British and Iranian citizenship.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - a charity worker accused of security offences - was detained while trying to leave the country with her baby daughter after visiting relatives in April 2016.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe told Nick Higham that he hadn't been allowed to speak to his wife since she lost her appeal.