Fog alert in southern England prompts flight delay warnings

Image copyright PA

A warning has been issued for freezing fog over much of southern England on Monday, with Heathrow saying flights could be delayed.

The Met Office's yellow warning for fog - meaning be aware - covers London, the south west, the south east and some eastern parts from 01:00 to 10.30 GMT.

Steven Keates, of the Met Office, said there would be "dense freezing fog", particularly in the early hours.

Heathrow warned passengers to check flight updates before travelling.

A message on Heathrow's website said: "Foggy weather across London is expected on Monday 23 January and some passengers may experience disruption to their journey as a result."

Image copyright @HeathrowAirport

It added: "Heathrow advises passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

Mr Keates warned there could also be "difficult driving conditions", with freezing temperatures and a blanket of frost likely to create slippery roads.

He said: "We ask everyone to be aware of the potential impact the fog will have on the roads.

"If you have got an early morning flight, it might be worth double checking, just to make sure there are no delays at the airport."

Temperatures plummeted to -8C (17.6F) in parts of Hampshire and Essex on Sunday morning, the Met Office said.