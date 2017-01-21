Meet the British family spanning six generations

A family from Yorkshire with six generations alive at the same time, has been speaking to the BBC.

There are 47 family members; the eldest is great-great-great grandmother Hilda Hanson, who is 103 and known as “little gran”.

The youngest, baby Finley, was born on Christmas Day.

Grandmother Sue Godward and her daughter Niki Mellor managed to baffle 5 live’s Eleanor Oldroyd with their confusing family tree.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Saturday 21 January 2017.