British man dies working on Qatar 2022 World Cup stadium

A British man has died while working on a 2022 World Cup stadium site in Qatar, the organisers have said.

The 40-year old man, who has yet to be named, died on Thursday while working on the Khalifa International Stadium.

His next of kin has been informed and an investigation into his death is under way, the organisers said.

In a statement on its website, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shared its "deepest condolences with the family for their loss".

The BBC understands the man was employed by a specialist German contractor.

Khalifa, a multi-purpose venue in Qatar's capital Doha and the home of the national football team, is being extended from its current capacity of 40,000 to 68,000.

Due for completion in the first quarter of this year, it is scheduled to host the 2019 World Athletics Championships and the 2022 World Cup matches up to the quarter-finals stage.