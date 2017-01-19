Poppy Widdison's uncle speaks outside court

A mother and her ex-partner have been jailed for 13 years each after being convicted of feeding drugs to her four-year-old daughter.

Her mother Michala Pyke, 38, and her former partner John Rytting, 40, were found guilty of child cruelty, last month.

Speaking outside Hull Crown Court, Poppy's uncle James Widdison said the last time he saw her was on her fourth birthday:

"She was her normal happy self, pleased to see us and excited about her birthday".