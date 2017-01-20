100 Women: Rally driver may sell trophy to continue racing

Louise Cook, the only woman in history to win a rallying world championship competing against men, needs to raise £25,000 after her two main sponsors dropped out.

The 28-year-old's next stop is the next round of the World Rally Championship in Sweden in February, but she now has two weeks to come up with the cash or will face losing her place.

She was forced to put her trophy up for auction but has held off selling it, as well-wishers have been stepping in to crowdfund her.

