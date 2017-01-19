Tunisia attack: Travel agent TUI 'not aware of security risk'

Media caption Tunisia inquest shown police map of killer's spree

Travel agent TUI was not made aware of security risks prior to the 2015 attack in a Tunisian hotel where 30 Britons were killed, an inquest has been told.

A TUI director said there had been no reference to risk in Tunisian resorts in its risk registers before the attack in Sousse in which 38 people died.

UK officials had been told of security concerns in Sousse six months before the attack, the inquest has heard.

The attack was the deadliest on Britons since the 7 July 2005 London bombings.

Meanwhile, families of Britons killed in the attack received an apology after they had to sit through "distressing" evidence with no prior warning during the inquest at London's Royal Courts of Justice.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba on 26 June 2015. Rezgui was shot dead by police about an hour after the attack began.

The inquest previously heard that UK officials had been told of security concerns but decided against discouraging all travel to Tunisia.

It also heard a report by a UK embassy official in January that said there was "little in the way of effective security" to protect from an attack from the beach.

Director of TUI risk compliance Jacqueline Reynolds told the inquest that health and safety audits of hotels carried out on the firm's behalf did not include looking at security measures like CCTV because this was not on the checklist of the guidance booklet provided by Abta.

The guidance had been written in 2012 and did not include the word terrorism, the inquest heard.

Earlier, the counsel to the inquest read out a section in the booklet saying staff at hotels should have training for emergencies, including bomb threats.

The booklet also said there should be enough guards with means to communicate quickly, that there should be guards on beaches and CCTV.

Ms Reynolds said this was the responsibility of hotels, adding that TUI could have done more but needed to have a risk assessment expert to do this.

Mehrez Saadi, the former manager of the hotel where the attack took place, previously told the inquest that just four unarmed, untrained security guards had been protecting the 631 guests. He also said the CCTV camera at the front entrance had not been working on the day of the attack.

The apology made to victims' families related to a witness statement of Camilla Bekkevold, resort team manager of travel company TUI, which included a first-hand account of the day of the attack in which she mentioned seeing bodies and referred to possessions such as a sun hat covered in blood.

Samantha Leek QC, counsel to the inquest, said: "Some of the families in court yesterday were understandably upset during the course of the reading of Camilla Bekkevold's statement.

"I apologise that we had not warned that that potentially distressing material was coming."

Over the next seven weeks, the inquest will examine whether the UK government and travel firms failed in their responsibility to protect British tourists.

The government has applied for some details to be kept private because of national security concerns.