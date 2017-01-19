First British holidaymakers return from The Gambia

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Returning holidaymakers described what it was like in The Gambia

The first flights carrying British tourists evacuated from The Gambia have arrived back in the UK.

Two Thomas Cook planes returned to Manchester airport, and another was due back in the early hours of Thursday.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to the capital Banjul and against all but essential travel to the rest of the West African country.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh was due to hand over power but a 90-day state of emergency has been declared.

Holidaymakers returning from The Gambia have been speaking about the situation in the country.

Sara Wilkins, from Shropshire, said: "Last night it all got a bit too serious - all the restaurants shut down, all the shops shut down - and it got really scary.

"The local people were crying and worried about their children, and they've got no work now because there's no tourists, so I don't know how they're going to survive."

"We're just relieved to be back."

Alan Harper, from Warrington, said: "We went out on a trip on Monday and the Gambian people getting on the ferry were carrying all their possessions.

"It was a real struggle to get on the ferry. Everybody was just fleeing. We thought then that something was seriously wrong.

"We went out on Wednesday night to a Chinese restaurant and they said 'we're closing within the hour' so we had to have our main course and get straight out.

"All the Gambian people who worked there were coming straight out because they were frightened to death. They were hurrying home."

Senegal has moved troops towards the Gambian border in an effort to force Mr Jammeh to accept electoral defeat and step down.

Senegal is leading the operation, which is supported by Nigeria and other states in the region.

Mr Jammeh had been told to leave office by the end of Wednesday and hand over to last month's election winner, Adama Barrow, who is currently in Senegal.

Mr Jammeh has ruled The Gambia since taking power in a coup in 1994.