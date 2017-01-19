Katie Hopkins invited for tea by Muslim family

Zahid Mahmood, who was accused by Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins of being a Muslim extremist, has invited her to his house to have tea and meet his family.

Hopkins wrongly said the family had links to al-Qaeda in two articles published in December 2015. The Mail Online paid £150,000 in libel damages.

Catrin Nye reports.

