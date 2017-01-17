Thomas Cook holidaymakers to be returned from Gambia

Nearly 1,000 Thomas Cook holidaymakers will be returned to the UK from Gambia after the Foreign Office changed travel advice to the west African country.

The firm said it was implementing contingency plans to bring home all its UK customers on additional flights at Banjul airport over the next 48 hours.

The Foreign Office now advises against all but essential travel, based upon the risk of unrest in Gambia.

A 90-day state of emergency has been declared over disputed elections.

In a statement, Thomas Cook said: "We will operate a programme of additional flights into Banjul airport over the next 48 hours to bring the 985 UK customers we currently have on holiday in Gambia home, including four additional flights on Wednesday 18 January.

"In addition, we have approximately 2,500 flight-only customers in Gambia, whom we are contacting to offer the earliest possible flight availability for return to the UK."

The travel company is sending a special assistance team on the first flight from the UK to provide additional support for customers.

"Our colleagues on the ground in Gambia will proactively contact all customers on holiday with us as soon as possible to prepare for return to the UK," the statement continued.