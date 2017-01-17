Rolf Harris trial: Ex-TV star 'groped teenager in taxi'

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Mr Harris is appearing at Southwark Crown Court via video link

A woman who alleges she was groped by Rolf Harris has told his trial how the ex-TV presenter thrust his hand between her legs while in the back of a taxi.

The woman, who says she was indecently assaulted at the TV show Star Games in 1978, told Southwark Crown Court the alleged attack was "humiliating".

Earlier, a man said he had seen nothing untoward in a hospital room where Mr Harris allegedly groped a blind woman.

Mr Harris denies seven indecent assault charges and one of sexual assault.

'Dirty old man'

Giving evidence, a woman told the court how Mr Harris had groped her while she was helping on a It's A Knockout-style show, Star Games.

She demonstrated to the jury how Mr Harris had put his arm around her and "lifted my breast" with his hand.

"I did not have any doubt at that point that he had deliberately groped me. I felt unhappy and I did not want to be there any more," she told the court.

Asked how she knew the touching had been deliberate, she added: "Because he didn't just graze my breast, he clearly touched it.

"He didn't apologise or look embarrassed or pull away, he just pulled me further into him."

She said the pair had been in a taxi later in the day, when Mr Harris put his hand on her knee and slid it between her legs.

The witness said she had then sworn at him.

Asked how long his hand remained there, she said: "Not long, I pulled it off. It was the first time in my life I used the F-word at an adult."



She said that later on the same day, she told her father that Mr Harris was "a dirty old man".

Questions about why she told the jury details that had not been in her police statement, she said: "It's not the sort of detail you tell to men you have never met before.

"I would never do it again. I am trying to tell the truth now."

She added: "It was humiliating and it is humiliating to tell it in public."

Earlier. a witness who was in a room at Moorfields Eye Hospital, in London, where Mr Harris allegedly groped a blind, disabled woman told a court he saw nothing to give him cause for concern.

The woman, who has been disabled since birth, was blind and had to walk with a stick when the indecent assault allegedly took place in 1977.

Giving evidence on Monday, she told the court Mr Harris had swooped on her like a "hawk pouncing on his prey", leaving her "completely and utterly trapped" during the incident.

'Nothing reported'

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the jury how he had welcomed the entertainer into the hospital room where the complainant was.

He told the court he would have been paying "very little" attention to the pair.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees asked: "In the course of that period he was in your company, can you recall any event that gave you cause for concern?"

The witness, who was in his late teens or early 20s at the time of the alleged assault, said: "I saw nothing that gave me cause for concern or heard anything that gave me cause for concern.

"I can't recall anything being reported to me, by anybody, of any concern."

He told the court that included the complainant.

Stephen Vullo, defending, asked the witness if "at any point" he had seen Mr Harris stand up, walk behind the complainant's chair, crouch down and "grab both her breasts".

He answered: "I do not recall that happening."

The witness said he did not remember discussing with the woman about whether she should ring the police.

Asked by Mr Vullo if he was certain, he replied: "Yes, I am sure."

Mr Harris is appearing in court via video link from Stafford Prison, where he is serving a sentence for a series of offences of indecent assault carried out on four female victims.

The trial continues.