Tunisia attack: Report warned UK about resort security

Image caption Thirty of the 38 people killed by a gunman on a Tunisian beach were British

The security of a Tunisian resort where 38 people were killed in a gun attack in June 2015 was questioned six months before, an inquest has heard.

A report from January 2015 for the UK government raised concerns about the beach entrance of the Riu Imperial Marhaba near Sousse.

Thirty people from the UK were killed in the deadliest attack on Britons since the 7 July 2005 London bombings.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui was killed an hour after his attack began.

He killed 10 of his victims on the beach before entering the five-star hotel from the sand.

On the second day of the hearing at London's Royal Courts of Justice, Andrew Ritchie QC, who represents 20 of the victims' families, read extracts from the heavily redacted report, which looked at the security of around 30 hotels in three Mediterranean resorts.

He said: "Given that the attack on the Riadh Palms Hotel in October 2013 was launched from the beach, particular attention was paid to the beach access points.

"[The report] said 'Despite some good security infrastructure around the hotels and resorts there seems to be little in the way of effective security to prevent or respond to an attack [from the beach]'."

Media caption Tunisia inquest shown police map of killer's spree

The so-called Islamic State militant group said it was behind the attack by the Tunisian student.

Mr Ritchie told the inquest the government was aware that activists linked to the group had warned they would target tourists in a video posted on YouTube in December 2014.

The inquest had previously heard that official guidance for tourists to Tunisia said there was a "high risk of terrorism" at the time of the Sousse attack.

This had not been updated to the highest level of advising against all travel despite a previous terror attack on the Bardo Museum in Tunis in March 2015 that killed 24 people, including 20 tourists.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The inquest will look at whether the government and travel operators protected tourists

Over the next seven weeks the inquest will examine whether the UK government and travel firms failed in their responsibility to protect British tourists.

The coroner, Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith, will look at travel advice issued for Tunisia by the Foreign Office, as well as the security put in place at the hotel by tour operator Thomson.

The government has applied for some details to be kept private because of national security concerns.

'On the run'

The BBC's Panorama programme this month reported that the suspected "mastermind" behind the shootings is believed to be on the run in Libya.

Chamseddine al-Sandi recruited and directed Rezgui, according to documents obtained by Panorama.

And confessions from suspects arrested by Tunisian police state that al-Sandi ran a militant cell responsible for both shootings - the attacks at Sousse and at the Bardo National Museum.