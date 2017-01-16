Tunisia attack: Inquests to open into deaths of 30 Britons

The inquests into the deaths of 30 British tourists killed at a Tunisian resort in June 2015 are to open later.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on holidaymakers on the beach near Sousse, killing 38 in total.

The victims, aged between 19 and 80, included three generations from the same family - a young man, his uncle and his grandfather.

The terror attack remains the deadliest on Britons since the 7 July London bombings in 2005.

The hearings at London's Royal Courts of Justice are expected to take seven weeks.

Live TV feeds of the proceedings will be shown in courts in Cardiff and Stirling to allow as many survivors and relatives to follow them as want to.

Who were the British victims?

What happened on that day?

Survivors speak of their ordeal

Families hope for answers

Image copyright PA

By BBC News correspondent Sarah Campbell

It has been a long wait for survivors and victims' families as the coroner has collated evidence from Tunisia and elsewhere.

Over the next seven weeks, the circumstances of each individual death will be examined - when, where and how it happened.

But the scope is wider than just the facts, which many of the families are already painfully aware of.

Twenty of the 30 victims' families are being represented by the same legal team.

They say that the families want to know whether their loved ones were made aware of the Foreign Office advice that there was a high risk of a terrorist attack in Tunisia and what the security arrangements were at the hotel.

Their concern is as much about learning lessons and preventing future deaths as it is about the minute-by-minute accounts of 26 June 2015.

Coroner Judge Loraine-Smith is expected to hear from a senior figure at the Foreign Office and from TUI, the parent company of Thomson, which sold the victims their holidays.

Lawyers for the families say they want answers to questions including what their loved ones were told about the risk from a terrorist attack in Tunisia and what security measures had been put in place at the hotel.

Lone gunman Rezgui opened fire on tourists staying in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, just north of Sousse on 26 June 2015.

Thirty of those killed were British tourists staying at the Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba and neighbouring Hotel Riu Bellevue Park.

Three people from Ireland, two Germans, one Russian, a Belgian and a Portuguese woman also died.

So-called Islamic State said it was behind the attack by the Tunisian student.