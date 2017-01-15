Prince Charles co-authors Ladybird climate change book

Image copyright Penguin Image caption The cover of the book was based on an image of flooding in Uckfield, East Sussex

Prince Charles has co-authored a simple guide on the challenges and possible solutions to climate change.

The Ladybird Expert book on Climate Change is written in the style of the original Ladybird books.

The 52-page title has been released as part of a series which aims to clearly explain complicated subjects.

The co-authors are former Friends of the Earth director Tony Juniper and climate scientist Emily Shuckburgh.

Mr Juniper told the Mail on Sunday he hoped it would "stand the test of time".

He said: "His royal highness, Emily and I had to work very hard to make sure that each word did its job, while at the same time working with the pictures to deliver the points we needed to make.

"I hope we've managed to paint a vivid picture, and, like those iconic titles from the 60s and 70s, created a title that will stand the test of time."

Image copyright Penguin Image caption The full cover of the climate change book, which goes on sale later in January

In 2015 Ladybird Books celebrated its 100th anniversary.

It used to be best known for its series of 1960s and 1970s books for children but has recently found success with a range of humorous books for adults.

Titles include the Ladybird Book of the Mid-Life Crisis and the Ladybird Book of the Hangover.

A publishing director for Penguin, which produces Ladybird books, revealed Clarence House had put the latest idea to the publisher.

Rowland White told the Sunday Times: "It was a coincidence where we were thinking about a new series for adults after the huge success of the spoof books, but this time wanted some factual books by experts on science, history and arts subjects."

Penguin Books said the title, which will be released on 26 January, had been read and reviewed by figures within the environmental community.

The other books in the series are Quantum Mechanics by Jim Al-Khalili, and Evolution by Steve Jones.