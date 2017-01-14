Jean Bishop has collected £100,000 for charity by dressing as a bee

Meet Jean Bishop, a 94-year-old known as the ‘Bee Lady’ in her home city of Hull, named city of culture 2017.

Jean collects money for charity dressed as a giant bee, and has raised £100,00 over the past 25 years, becoming a local celebrity in the process.

She said: “I didn’t want to put the costume on at first, but when I did it went down like a bomb.”

“Of course, being 94, it does take it out of me a bit, but I won’t let it stop me,” she added.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Saturday 14 January 2017