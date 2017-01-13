Ex-MI6 man Steele hired for England World Cup bid

Image caption Christopher Steele is believed to have left his home this week

The ex-MI6 officer believed to be behind the Trump memos was hired by England's 2018 World Cup bid team.

It is understood Christopher Steele gathered information on football body Fifa and other countries bidding to host the tournament, mainly Russia.

Mr Steele was hired through the London-based company he co-founded, Orbis.

The England football connection comes after Mr Steele was named author of a series of papers containing allegations about US President-elect Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has dismissed the unverified claims that Russian security officials have compromising material about him as "fake news" and "phoney stuff".

It is not yet known whether Mr Steele's intelligence on the 2018 World Cup brought about an investigation into alleged corruption within Fifa, but he did report his findings to the Eurasian crime department of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

US officials have said that because the FBI knew of Mr Steele, the Trump dossier gained "credence", according to news agency Reuters.

According to evidence provided by the Sunday Times to the Commons' culture select committee in November 2014, Mr Steele was commissioned by the World Cup bid team because officials "wanted to better understand what they were up against".

Russia successfully bid for the 2018 tournament, with Qatar earning the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

The Swiss authorities are currently investigating claims of bribery and wrongdoing in the bidding processes for both competitions.

BBC sport correspondent Richard Conway said the fact Mr Steele had worked for the England World Cup bid shed light on the lengths rival countries go to tom host the tournament.

He said holding the World Cup was an enormous prize that goes "beyond the world of football" adding it was about commerce, international trade and the prestige of having it played within the country.

Our correspondent said it could be assumed that it was perhaps not just England partaking in surveillance.