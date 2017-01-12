Graham Taylor: Dion Dublin mourns 'a pal as well as a manager'

Former England manager, Graham Taylor, who also had successful spells at Watford and Aston Villa as a manager, has died at the age of 72.

Dion Dublin, who played under Taylor at Aston Villa said his former manager was "a very, very funny man" who was "a pal as well as a manager".

Taylor was appointed England boss in 1990 but resigned in 1993 after the team's failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

A family statement said: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack."

This clip is originally from 5 live's Afternoon Edition on Thursday 12 January 2016