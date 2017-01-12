Flights cancelled ahead of snowy conditions

Image copyright PA

Flights have been cancelled amid warnings of blizzard conditions set to sweep across the UK on Thursday.

London's Heathrow Airport said airlines had pre-emptively cancelled 100 departures and arrivals, with disruption expected from 15:00 GMT.

The airport said without the cancellations it could not reschedule the flights delayed by the weather.

The Met Office has issued yellow "be aware" weather warnings for snow for much of the UK up until Saturday.

Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday.

Meanwhile in the south, there is the possibility of sleet or snow for a short time.

Forecasters said the heaviest and most frequent showers are expected across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and around Irish Sea coasts.

Heavy snow has already hit parts of Northern Ireland with Coleraine and Ballymena among the towns worst affected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind and snow across Scotland, with gusts of up to 60mph in places as well as 10cm (4in) to 20cm (8in) of snow on higher ground.

People living in southern England and Wales can expect a cold and wet day with some heavy rain on Thursday, with an increasing chance some will turn to sleet or snow in high areas later.

A combination of high tides and strong winds are expected to result in a large tidal surge down the east coast of England, which the Environment Agency is monitoring.

The conditions are likely to cause localised flooding due to waves overtopping the flood defences and wind-blown spray.

Meteorologists are predicting rare "thundersnow" for parts of Wales, where snow falls instead of rain.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "There is a chance of snow settling, bringing disruption to transport during the evening rush hour and possibly interruptions to power supplies, this more likely across East Anglia and south-east England.

"As skies clear on Thursday night it is likely to become icy in many areas."

Scotland has been hit by heavy snow showers which have already caused travel disruption.

Police said there have been some minor road accidents in the Highlands, while the M74 was closed for a time at junction eight due to ice.

Ferry services have also been affected, with Caledonian MacBrayne expecting "heavy disruption" and problems are also likely on Northlink and Orkney Ferries.

The Forth Road Bridge, linking Edinburgh and Fife, has reopened after a lorry was blown over and damaged the central reservation on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old driver has been charged with dangerous driving, as the bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles at the time of the accident, said police.

Image copyright PA Image caption A man battles to keep the snow at bay after heavy showers in Scotland

Engineers will be on standby after they worked to reconnect thousands of homes in Yorkshire, Cumbria, Cheshire and the north of Scotland on Wednesday.

A gust of 93mph was recorded at High Bradfield in South Yorkshire and 82mph at Emley Moor in West Yorkshire