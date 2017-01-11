Winds close Forth Road Bridge and cut power to homes

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption Recovery workers were on the bridge on Wednesday and it stayed shut to traffic

The Forth Road Bridge remains closed after a lorry blew over and thousands of homes in northern England lost power as gales swept across the UK.

Police Scotland said a 54-year-old man had been charged over the incident, which blocked both carriageways.

Met Office yellow weather warnings are in place for wind and snow across much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England throughout Wednesday.

Thousands of homes lost power in north-east England because of the winds.

Northern Powergrid said it had restored power to 25,700 homes across north east England and Yorkshire. A further 4,970 customers were still affected.

SSE said it was working to restore power to 1,500 homes in the north of Scotland during Wednesday.

In Newcastle city centre, Newgate Street was closed due to wind damage.

Drivers across Scotland and northern England have been warned to expect travel disruption because of the conditions, with further snow forecast for Thursday.

The lorry on the Forth Road Bridge blew over at about 02:00 GMT. A spokesman for the bridge-operating company said the bridge had been closed to HGVs from 00:30 GMT.

The truck was travelling north from the Edinburgh side towards Fife, but was blown on to the southbound carriageway, damaging a 40-metre stretch of the central grilling, he said.

It had been lifted off the central grilling by a crane by mid-morning, but it could not be completely cleared from the scene until the weather improves.

The bridge remains closed both north and south-bound.

The driver of the lorry has been charged with dangerous driving, police said.

Reporting gusts of up to 77mph on Emley Moor, West Yorkshire, and on Tiree, in the Inner Hebrides on Wednesday morning, BBC Weather's Carol Kirkwood said: "Some of us will be seeing some sleet and snow, some icy roads to watch out for, but gales are the story of the day."

A 93mph gust of wind was also recorded at High Bradfield in the Peak District in South Yorkshire.

Image copyright PA Image caption There are stormy conditions along the coast, seen here at Whitehaven, Cumbria

Scotland and Northern Ireland will be worst hit on Wednesday and by evening, the Met Office predicts several centimetres of snow, especially over higher ground.

"Be aware" warnings are in place until Friday for Scotland and the north-east of England.

Lightning may also accompany the heavier showers, with potential disruption to power supplies.

Wintry showers will spread southwards, affecting Wales, East Anglia and southern England.

Image copyright PA Image caption Part of the roof of Eldon Square shopping centre in Newcastle blew into the street

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Northumbria Police warned drivers to be careful after winds brought down trees

Image copyright Mairead Morrison Image caption A large tree collapsed onto a stone wall in Dalcross, Inverness

Meanwhile:

Strong winds closed roads in Cumbria and Durham

Northumbria and West Yorkshire Police warned drivers to take care as fallen trees blocked routes

The Energy Networks Association reminded people in England, Scotland and Wales that they can call 105 for free if the weather damages their electricity supply

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne warned of "heavy disruption" across the Scottish network, with some sailings cancelled for the rest of the day

Several tourist attractions were closed in Northern Ireland because of the wind

BBC Sheffield reporter Kat Cowan captured the moment wind ripped off the facade of a storage company building.

Gusts of up to 129mph were recorded on Cairngorm in the Scottish Highlands in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Rod Dennis, of the RAC, said drivers should be prepared for tricky driving conditions and extended journey times.

Police Scotland reminded drivers to prepare their cars; clear windscreens, windows and number plates; make sure lights are clean and working; fuel-up; take supplies of food, drink and warm clothes, a fully-charged phone; check routes, and consider alternatives if need be.

