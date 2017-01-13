Teenage suicide: Two mothers tell their children's stories
13 January 2017 Last updated at 18:31 GMT
The BBC's Jeremy Cooke follows the stories of two families with children who have struggled with mental health problems.
A government response to the rising number of suicides was announced earlier this week.
Theresa May unveiled plans to do more to help those, particularly young people, with mental health conditions.
Latest figures show that the number of young people calling Childline with suicidal thoughts has doubled in the last five years, to nearly 20,000 calls.