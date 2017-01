A 37-year-old woman has decided to donate her kidney to a complete stranger to “repay” the NHS for saving her husband’s life after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

Lorry driver Catherine O’Brien said that her husband, Shaun, was given the all-clear in March 2016.

She will go under the knife on 21 February.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Thursday 5 January 2017.