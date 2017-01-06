Stalkers facing longer jail terms for torment caused to victims

Image copyright Conservative Party

The maximum sentence for stalking available to courts in England and Wales is to rise from five years to 10.

Announcing the change, justice minister Sam Gyimah said: "Stalkers torment their victims and can make everyday life almost unbearable."

If the offence is racially or religiously aggravated, the current seven-year maximum will go up to 14.

Mr Gyimah said the sentences were being doubled so these "awful crimes can be properly punished".

He also said the government would work across the criminal justice system to ensure mental health issues associated with these crimes were properly addressed.

In 2015, 194 people were convicted of stalking in England and Wales and were, on average, sentenced to 14 months in jail.

The government will seek to bring in these changes in an amendment to the Policing and Crime Bill, which is currently going through Parliament.

It will also raise the maximum sentence for harassment from five to 10 years, and similarly from seven to 14 if it is racially or religiously aggravated.

Stalking victim: I was living in hell

Image caption Helen Pearson was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors by her stalker in 2013

Helen Pearson's five-year ordeal started with slashed bicycle tyres.

Then the text messages, phone calls and threatening letters began. A dead cat left on the doorstep.

"It just slowly kind of escalated," says Helen Pearson, from Devon. "You are constantly the whole time living on a knife edge.

"Every time you had a letter, it would get sent off for fingerprints. They'd find no fingerprints, so it would be logged and it would just carry on and on and on."

Last month, new stalking protection orders were introduced to protect victims - especially those targeted by strangers or colleagues - at the very earliest possible stage.

Police in England and Wales can now apply to the courts for an order before a stalking suspect has been convicted or even arrested

A typical order might ban the suspect from going near the victim or contacting them online, and could also make them undergo treatment if they have a mental health problem.

The orders follow legislation introduced in 2012 which made stalking a specific criminal offence in England and Wales.

In Scotland, stalking is illegal under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 and in Northern Ireland it is prohibited under the Protection from Harassment Order (NI) 1997.