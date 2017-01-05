Bob, aged 95: Loneliness ruined my New Year's Eve

We are all living longer. The number of people over 85 has increased by nearly a third over the past 10 years. A report from the Academy of Medical Science concluded that while our life expectancy is increasing, our healthy life is not increasing at the same rate.

Bob Lowe is 95. He lives in Barton on Sea in Hampshire and told the Today programme the only thing he wants to see is Crossrail opening. He describes the loneliness of his New Year's Eve.