'Keep eye on children’s online activity'

A Child Sexual Exploitation lead has told BBC 5 live that parents need to be more intrusive on their children’s online activity.

This comes after the release of a web video which tells the story of how teenager Kayleigh Haywood was groomed online by a stranger and went on to be raped and murdered.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles, Donna Smalley from Leicestershire County Council said that virtual relationships are not safe and that parents need to look into their children's online habits.

"It's really important, if they’re secretive with it, that you do look at it. You ask how can they be true friends?"