Briton Ryan Lock killed fighting Islamic State in Syria

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kurdish forces are fighting for the city of Raqqa

A British man has been killed fighting so-called Islamic State in Syria, Kurdish activists have told the BBC.

Ryan Lock, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, travelled to join Kurdish forces known as the YPG in August.

His family said Mr Lock, a chef who had no military experience, was a "very caring and loving boy".

In a letter seen by the BBC, the YPG said he was killed on 21 December in Jaeber village in the battle for the Syrian city of Raqqa.

The letter offered condolences to Mr Lock's family, saying his loss had "affected us deeply ".

In a statement, his father John Lock said "Ryan was a very caring and loving boy who would do anything to help anyone.

"He had a heart of gold. We ask for privacy to allow our family to grieve."

Family grief

Mark Campbell was part of a group of Kurdish activists who visited Mr Lock's family.

He told the BBC: "Through their grief the main issue that concerned them was the return of their son's remains to the UK.

"We gave the assurance that the YPG will do everything in their power to make sure their wishes are fulfilled.

"We hope the UK government will also use all their diplomatic powers to give practical assistance to the family to help bring Ryan's remains home for burial."

The father of the first British man to be killed fighting with the Kurds against IS, Konstandinos Erik Scurfield, also visited Mr Lock's family.

Chris Scurfield said: "We share Ryan's family's sorrow and offer our deepest sympathy."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "The UK has advised for some time against all travel to Syria.

"Anyone who does travel to these areas, for whatever reason, is putting themselves in danger."