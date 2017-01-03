Stargazers spot glowing Venus and Moon
- 3 January 2017
- From the section UK
Stargazers have had their heads turned by the sight of the bright Moon and the planet Venus on Monday night.
Clear skies gave people across the UK a great view of the planet sitting below a crescent Moon.
Keen snappers got their cameras out to record the moment and took to social media to share the images.
And some were hoping to see Mars and even Neptune if the skies remained clear.
During January, Venus will reach its peak height above the horizon, according to the Beckstrom Observatory.
It will also see the distance between Mars and Venus get smaller as Venus gets higher each night.
Professor Brian Cox took to Twitter to answer people's questions about the appearance of the planet, calling it "very beautiful."
But stargazers were advised to look again in the morning before the sun comes up, as they may also be able to spot Jupiter.