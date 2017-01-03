Stargazers spot glowing Venus and Moon

Image copyright Susan Snow Image caption Susan Snow took this snap from her garden in Bishop's Cleeve, just north of Cheltenham

Stargazers have had their heads turned by the sight of the bright Moon and the planet Venus on Monday night.

Clear skies gave people across the UK a great view of the planet sitting below a crescent Moon.

Keen snappers got their cameras out to record the moment and took to social media to share the images.

And some were hoping to see Mars and even Neptune if the skies remained clear.

Image copyright Sarah Mills Image caption Sarah Mills got this picture in Cumbria, near to Cartmel

Image copyright Kay Koyama-Gore Image caption Kay Koyama-Gore captured the skyline over the water of Leith

During January, Venus will reach its peak height above the horizon, according to the Beckstrom Observatory.

It will also see the distance between Mars and Venus get smaller as Venus gets higher each night.

Image copyright Derek Tracy Image caption Derek Tracy took this picture of the London view

Image copyright Joanna Noble Image caption Joanna Noble got this dusky shot in Kingswinford in the West Midlands

Professor Brian Cox took to Twitter to answer people's questions about the appearance of the planet, calling it "very beautiful."

Image copyright Brian Barlow Image caption Brian Barlow was distracted from the football in Manchester by the night sky

Image copyright Andy Holland Image caption Andy Holland caught this shot above Finsbury Park in London

But stargazers were advised to look again in the morning before the sun comes up, as they may also be able to spot Jupiter.

Image copyright Claire Newman Image caption Claire Newman tweeted this picture from Fulneck, Pudsey, West Yorkshire